Daughter of Bengals superfan with ALS working to take him to the Super Bowl

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man fighting a deadly disease is not letting his health slow him down as he hopes to travel to California to see the Bengals play in the Super Bowl.

Paul Miracle, 68, of Franklin, describes himself as a huge Bengals fan. He is often decked out in orange and black from head to toe, and his house is appropriately decorated with team memorabilia.

“No doubt in my mind, this is the year for Cincinnati,” Paul said.

The 68-year-old always watches the game alongside his daughter Sarah Miracle, and this year they even had season tickets.

For the father-daughter duo, the moments they share together are truly one-of-a-kind because Paul is fighting ALS.

“I truly don’t think I’m gonna make it to next year because of the way it’s progressing,” Paul said. “It means everything to me, to make these memories for her and I. It’s just, it’s beyond explanation. It truly is.”

ALS is a nervous system disease that is currently without a cure.

“It affects everybody in different ways, and his has been slow up to this point, and he’s still able to talk, and that’s a blessing because there are a lot of people who can’t, and I’m very grateful for that,” Sarah said.

When the Bengals successfully made the playoffs, Sarah knew they had to keep their tradition going. Thanks to thousands of dollars in donations from the community, Paul, his wife and Sarah traveled to the Bengals games in both Tennessee and Missouri.

“Just because I’m a fan, it’s amazing, but it’s also priceless moments seeing him just be able to forget reality and be in the moment, is priceless,” Sarah said.

Now that the team is headed to California for the ultimate showdown, Sarah is working hard to get her dad there. She knows it may not be easy.

“Super Bowl is steep, you know, especially when you’re needing extra with a handicap accessible hotel room and flight,” Sarah said.

No matter what, Sarah and Paul believe in the Bengals and in the power of making memories side-by-side.

“It’d be a dream come true. It’d just be amazing,” Paul said.

If they are unable to pull off going to California, they said they will still be watching the Bengals win the Super Bowl together, and the donations they have collected would then be given to the ALS Association to help find a cure.

“Thank you, just thank you for getting us this far. It’s been an amazing ride,” Sarah said. “I appreciate all of the support, and I really, really... I mean it’s... I’m hoping and praying we can get him there somehow.”

Anyone who would like to donate to help Paul get to the Super Bowl can do so through a GoFundMe page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.