First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet, snow Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning now as a powerful storm heads our way rain followed by freezing rain, sleet and snow and then bitterly cold temperatures.

Travel will be hazardous early Thursday through Friday morning.

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Thursday and Friday morning.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until till 7 a.m. Friday.

If you're looking at the regional radar wondering how this storm is going to give us so much ice/snow... look to the southwest. What's happening in Texas/Oklahoma right now will head to the Tri-State tomorrow and Friday. MUCH more to come! @fox19 pic.twitter.com/eCw3INdqxE — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) February 2, 2022

HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT:

Thursday

Rain to Freezing Rain and to Sleet

Morning low of 28 degrees

Temps will continue falling into the low 20s this afternoon

Freezing rain first

Conditions will worsen throughout the day

Biggest Problem - Freezing rain will bring heavy, clear ice called glaze - powerlines and tree limbs can be brought down

We may see a rare ICE STORM WARNING

ICE ACCUMULATION: as of now quarter to a half an inch

Sleet is not much worse than snow but on top of glaze, it is slick

The snow changeover will happen by 4 p.m. Thursday into Friday morning.

Accumulations will vary with 2 to 4 inches for most in the metro Cincinnati area and 3 to 6 inches to the north.

Friday morning

Accumulating snow will move east and taper

Temperatures will be in the teens.

Watch for slick spots

Friday’s high temperature will be in the 20s.

By Saturday morning, the low will bottom out near zero.

FOX19 NOW’s team of meteorologists will continue to closely watch this winter storm and continue to update the forecast throughout the week.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.