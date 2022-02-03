First look: Bengals end zone, sidelined painted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans, if you still can’t believe your team is in the Super Bowl, these images from SoFi Stadium should make you realize this is not a dream.

Super Bowl LVI from Los Angeles is now 10 days away.

The Bengals unveiled their uniform combination on Wednesday for the Feb. 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati will go with their black jerseys and white pants with orange stripes and socks uniform combination.

