First look: Bengals end zone, sidelined painted
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans, if you still can’t believe your team is in the Super Bowl, these images from SoFi Stadium should make you realize this is not a dream.
It's beautiful. 🧡#RuleItAll | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/6BTs04JlNc— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 3, 2022
Super Bowl LVI from Los Angeles is now 10 days away.
The Bengals unveiled their uniform combination on Wednesday for the Feb. 13 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cincinnati will go with their black jerseys and white pants with orange stripes and socks uniform combination.
Talk about a glow-up. If you know, you know...#RuleItAll | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Xf8zwRw8J5— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 2, 2022
