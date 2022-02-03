Freezing rain and snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - By dawn the temperature will fall below freezing and continue to fall into the low 20s during afternoon. As temperatures fall the freezing rain will gradually become mixed with sleet and then by evening in Cincinnati metro change to snow and begin to accumulate.

By Thursday morning, pavement temperatures will be colder and icy areas will develop. Conditions will worsen through the day.

Late afternoon and early evening the sleet will change to snow and by Friday morning 3″ to 6″ will be on the ground from Metro Cincinnati northward. Across the rural parts of northern Kentucky from Owen to Lewis Counties freezing rain will likely bring down tree limbs and power lines and power outages could be a big problem.

The precipitation moves east Friday morning and by Saturday morning low temperatures will bottom out below zero.

