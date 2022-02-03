Contests
‘Heavy heart’: Trenton police mourn sudden death of K-9 ‘Vex’

The Trenton Police Department's K-9, “Vex,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday, police announced in...
The Trenton Police Department's K-9, “Vex,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday, police announced in a Facebook post.(Trenton Police Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Trenton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department’s K-9, “Vex,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday, police announced in a Facebook post.

“It’s with a heavy heart the Trenton Police Department reports the unexpected passing of Retired Police K9 Vex, badge number K128,” their Facebook page says.

“K9 Vex served the City of Trenton with honor and distinction for 8 years with his handler, Sgt. Craig Flick, making hundreds of arrests and drug and weapon seizures. K9 Vex loved detecting narcotics (and) loved the connection he made with the public and families over the years even more.

“Rest in Peace K9 Vex, We’ll take the watch from here. Vex 1/14/2010-2/2/2022.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

