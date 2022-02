LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State areas are declaring some level of a snow emergency ahead of the impending winter weather.

Here are all the local cities and counties currently under a snow emergency. These will remain in effect until further notice unless otherwise noted:

OHIO

Reading: Snow emergency Parking is prohibited on numerous streets.

Miami Township, Clermont County: Snow emergency

Clinton County: Level 2 snow emergency

KENTUCKY

Kenton County: Level 1

Boone County: Level 1

Campbell County: Level 1

Crestview Hills: Snow emergency from 6 a.m. Thursday till Friday at 5 p.m. All vehicles must be off city streets no later than 6 a.m. Thursday.

Elsmere: Snow emergency All vehicles need to be moved from non-snow emergency streets until snowplowing has been completed.

Taylor Mill: Snow emergency

Lakeside Park: Snow emergency on all streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday until at least 5 p.m. Friday. Parking on any street is prohibited as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.



Here are the various levels of snow emergencies:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Level 3: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

Kentucky declared a state of emergency for the coming winter storm, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.

Campbell County, Kentucky issued a Level One Travel Advisory that will continue until further notice. A travel advisory is intended to notify residents to drive cautiously.

