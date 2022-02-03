LIST: Updated Cincinnati street closures
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are updating street closures as the winter storm brings ice, sleet and snow to the city.
As of 6 p.m., the following streets are closed:
- Faraday Road between President Drive and Cass Avenue
- Inbound Elberon Avenue from Mt. Echo Park Drive
- Inbound Mt. Hope Drive from the Price Hill Incline District
- Fairbanks Avenue from Bassett Road to Delhi Avenue
More closures are anticipated throughout the evening. We will continue to update this list.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.