LIST: Updated Cincinnati street closures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are updating street closures as the winter storm brings ice, sleet and snow to the city.

As of 6 p.m., the following streets are closed:

Faraday Road between President Drive and Cass Avenue

Inbound Elberon Avenue from Mt. Echo Park Drive

Inbound Mt. Hope Drive from the Price Hill Incline District

Fairbanks Avenue from Bassett Road to Delhi Avenue

More closures are anticipated throughout the evening. We will continue to update this list.

