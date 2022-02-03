Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

LIST: Updated Cincinnati street closures

Cincinnati police are updating road closures during the winter ice storm.
Cincinnati police are updating road closures during the winter ice storm.(WILX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are updating street closures as the winter storm brings ice, sleet and snow to the city.

As of 6 p.m., the following streets are closed:

  • Faraday Road between President Drive and Cass Avenue
  • Inbound Elberon Avenue from Mt. Echo Park Drive
  • Inbound Mt. Hope Drive from the Price Hill Incline District
  • Fairbanks Avenue from Bassett Road to Delhi Avenue

More closures are anticipated throughout the evening. We will continue to update this list.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory and portions are under an ice warning
First Alert Weather: Portions of the Tri-State under an ice warning
There are various levels of snow emergencies.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Take extra precautions before driving on icy roads.
Kentucky declares state of emergency for the coming winter storm
Duke Energy is suggesting how you can get ready now for a winter storm that could bring power...
Do this now to prepare for possible power outages from ice, snow
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
ICE STORM WARNING & WINTER STORM WARNING through Friday morning
Snow falling in Newport
Snow falling in Newport
Travel conditions will likely worsen throughout the night.
Winter storm hits the Tri-State
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day