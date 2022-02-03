Contests
More free Super Bowl tickets up for grabs

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans, you are getting another shot to win free tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay said he is picking one more “hardcore Bengals fan” to win a pair of tickets.

The winner will get tickets for the game and the plane ride and hotel, according to Irsay.

On Tuesday, Irsay tweeted that he would select two Bengals fans to send to Los Angeles for the game on Feb. 13.

The winners of the first giveaway were announced Wednesday.

Now that a pair of Super Bowl tickets were returned, he is going back through the replies and selecting one more Bengals fan.

He did not say when he will exactly announce the winner.

