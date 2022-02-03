More free Super Bowl tickets up for grabs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans, you are getting another shot to win free tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay said he is picking one more “hardcore Bengals fan” to win a pair of tickets.

The winner will get tickets for the game and the plane ride and hotel, according to Irsay.

JUST had two Super Bowl tickets returned to me, I'm going through the earlier HARDCORE BENGALS FAN responses for one more winner. Tickets, plane, hotel. Stay tuned for winner 👍🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 3, 2022

On Tuesday, Irsay tweeted that he would select two Bengals fans to send to Los Angeles for the game on Feb. 13.

The winners of the first giveaway were announced Wednesday.

Now that a pair of Super Bowl tickets were returned, he is going back through the replies and selecting one more Bengals fan.

He did not say when he will exactly announce the winner.

