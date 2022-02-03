Most flights canceled at CVG due to winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most flights in and out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are canceled Thursday morning as sleet and freezing rain ice over the Tri-State.

This system will transition to snow this afternoon into the evening as temperatures continue to plummet into the 20s.

Dozens of departing and arriving flights are off due to the weather, according to the airport’s website.

CVG says its winter weather operations team is working 12-hour shifts over the next few days.

“We are working with our airline partners in preparation for the predicted winter weather,” CVG posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night. “We are aware of several airlines canceling flights tonight and tomorrow. Please check with your airline now on any changes to your itinerary.”

Overall, more than 1,800 flights nationally are delayed, and a total 4,700 flights are canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before venturing out to the airport.

