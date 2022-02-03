Most flights canceled at CVG due to winter storm

Contests
Most flights are canceled Thursday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport due as a strong winter storm pushes into the Tri-State with freezing rain.(CVG Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most flights in and out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are canceled Thursday morning as sleet and freezing rain ice over the Tri-State.

This system will transition to snow this afternoon into the evening as temperatures continue to plummet into the 20s.

Dozens of departing and arriving flights are off due to the weather, according to the airport’s website.

CVG says its winter weather operations team is working 12-hour shifts over the next few days.

“We are working with our airline partners in preparation for the predicted winter weather,” CVG posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night. “We are aware of several airlines canceling flights tonight and tomorrow. Please check with your airline now on any changes to your itinerary.”

Traveling sometime over the next few days? Our Snow Team is ready for anticipated winter weather. Be sure and check directly with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. You can also visit CVGairport.com for flight status. Safe travels! ❄️ #CVGnext

Posted by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Overall, more than 1,800 flights nationally are delayed, and a total 4,700 flights are canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before venturing out to the airport.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Ice is starting to form around the Tri-State
First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet move in
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Kentucky declares state of emergency for the coming winter storm
Do this now to prepare for possible power outages from ice, snow
Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

