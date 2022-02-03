Multiple semis jackknife in heavy sleet on I-74 near Greensburg, police say
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again in southeastern Indiana after it was blocked for more than an hour near Greensburg due to multiple jackknifed semi tractor-trailers, according to state police.
It happened just before 10 a.m. in heavy sleet that is coating roads and surfaces in western Decatur County, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a police spokesman.
“I am pretty sure that is a contributing factor,” he said.
The highway reopened at 11:15 a.m.
Traffic has been lighter than normal, Sgt. Wheeles said.
“So I think people have heeded the word and stayed home. That won’t quite cause the backup we normally would have,” he said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.