Multiple semis jackknife in heavy sleet on I-74 near Greensburg, police say

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again in southeastern Indiana after it was blocked for more than an hour near Greensburg due to multiple jackknifed semi tractor-trailers, according to state police.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in heavy sleet that is coating roads and surfaces in western Decatur County, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a police spokesman.

“I am pretty sure that is a contributing factor,” he said.

The highway reopened at 11:15 a.m.

Traffic has been lighter than normal, Sgt. Wheeles said.

“So I think people have heeded the word and stayed home. That won’t quite cause the backup we normally would have,” he said.

🚨I-74 Closed-Decatur County🚨



Multiple jackknifed semis on I-74 Westbound near the 125 mile marker in western Decatur County has I-74 WB shut down. Traffic is being diverted off of I-74 at the 132 mile marker near Greensburg. pic.twitter.com/kHh2mhCgV5 — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 3, 2022

