Multiple semis jackknife in heavy sleet on I-74 near Greensburg, police say

Multiple jackknifed semi tractor-trailers are blocking both lanes of westbound Interstate 74...
Multiple jackknifed semi tractor-trailers are blocking both lanes of westbound Interstate 74 near Greensburg Thursday morning, Indiana State Police say.(Indiana State Police)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is open again in southeastern Indiana after it was blocked for more than an hour near Greensburg due to multiple jackknifed semi tractor-trailers, according to state police.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in heavy sleet that is coating roads and surfaces in western Decatur County, said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a police spokesman.

“I am pretty sure that is a contributing factor,” he said.

The highway reopened at 11:15 a.m.

Traffic has been lighter than normal, Sgt. Wheeles said.

“So I think people have heeded the word and stayed home. That won’t quite cause the backup we normally would have,” he said.

First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet move in
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

