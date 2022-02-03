Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Nearly all flights canceled at CVG

Most flights are canceled Thursday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International...
Most flights are canceled Thursday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport due as a strong winter storm pushes into the Tri-State with freezing rain.(CVG Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly all flights at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are canceled Thursday morning as sleet and freezing rain ice over the Tri-State.

This system will transition to snow this afternoon into the evening as temperatures continue to plummet into the 20s.

“Many airlines canceled today’s flights yesterday due to forecast predictions and overall network planning ahead for travelers. All are canceled except a handful of American and Delta flights prior to noon,” said CVG spokeswoman, Mindy Kershner.

First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet move in

The airport’s winter weather operations team is working 12-hour shifts over the next few days.

“We are working with our airline partners in preparation for the predicted winter weather,” CVG posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night. “Please check with your airline now on any changes to your itinerary.”

So far, it looks like flights will be back on by Friday, Kershner said.

“At this point, it looks like flights begin to pick back up tomorrow morning.”

Traveling sometime over the next few days? Our Snow Team is ready for anticipated winter weather. Be sure and check directly with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. You can also visit CVGairport.com for flight status. Safe travels! ❄️ #CVGnext

Posted by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Overall, more than 1,800 flights nationally are delayed, and a total 4,700 flights are canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before venturing out to the airport. You also can stay informed by downloading CVG’s app.

LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory
First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet move in
There are various levels of snow emergencies.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Take extra precautions before driving on icy roads.
Kentucky declares state of emergency for the coming winter storm
Duke Energy is suggesting how you can get ready now for a winter storm that could bring power...
Do this now to prepare for possible power outages from ice, snow
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

There are various levels of snow emergencies.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Duke Energy is reporting power outages in the Tri-State. This picture is from Evendale.
Power outages beginning in the Tri-State
Ice is starting to form around the Tri-State
Show us your ice and snow pics, video
The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory
First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet move in