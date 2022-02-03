Nearly all flights canceled at CVG

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly all flights at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are canceled Thursday morning as sleet and freezing rain ice over the Tri-State.

This system will transition to snow this afternoon into the evening as temperatures continue to plummet into the 20s.

“Many airlines canceled today’s flights yesterday due to forecast predictions and overall network planning ahead for travelers. All are canceled except a handful of American and Delta flights prior to noon,” said CVG spokeswoman, Mindy Kershner.

The airport’s winter weather operations team is working 12-hour shifts over the next few days.

“We are working with our airline partners in preparation for the predicted winter weather,” CVG posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night. “Please check with your airline now on any changes to your itinerary.”

So far, it looks like flights will be back on by Friday, Kershner said.

“At this point, it looks like flights begin to pick back up tomorrow morning.”

Overall, more than 1,800 flights nationally are delayed, and a total 4,700 flights are canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before venturing out to the airport. You also can stay informed by downloading CVG’s app.

