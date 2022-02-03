New developments in race for Butler County Auditor amid criminal probe of incumbent

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - There are new developments in the race for Butler County Auditor amid a criminal probe of the incumbent, Roger Reynolds.

The county’s treasurer, Nancy Nix pulled petitions last week to run against Reynolds in the May 3 Republican primary, but she didn’t file them by the deadline Wednesday afternoon, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

West Chester Township Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones is running now against Reynolds instead, election records show. He pulled petitions last week and filed them Wednesday.

Reynolds, the auditor since 2008, pulled his petitions back in November and filed them Jan. 14.

He has been under criminal investigation since last fall for alleged misconduct by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The Ohio Ethics Commission also is involved.

Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township, has denied allegations of any wrongdoing.

We requested comment from him Wednesday night and will update this story if we hear back.

Nix tells FOX19 NOW she has changed her mind about running against Reynolds, a longtime friend and colleague.

“Pulling petitions on Friday provided me the opportunity to consult with several more legal and political professionals about the May primary. There were strong opposing opinions (on whether to run) on both sides,” she said.

“More importantly, the last week has given me time to think about the toll a protracted, divisive primary election would take on both my staff and the Auditor’s staff, who work very closely together. In addition, the legal process has yet to play out with Roger Reynolds. Depending on the outcome and the timing, I can hopefully reassess at that time.”

Nix, 53, of Liberty Township, said she didn’t pull petitions last week simply to be a placeholder in the race. She has been the county treasurer since 2007.

“I don’t believe that has bearing since I didn’t file. I had the prerequisite 100-signature petitions filled out and until late this afternoon was preparing for a campaign. I haven’t had to make such a difficult decision in many years, but as I told my staff, I’m at peace with this decision.”

Jones, 67, of West Chester Township, was first elected in 2011 and last re-elected in 2019.

“I’m running for Auditor because I offer Butler County voters a very successful track record as the West Chester Fiscal Officer, having received the Auditor of State Award With Distinction for financial record keeping 8 of the 9 years I’ve been in office. Plus, we have an AAA bond rating, the best possible, which saves taxpayers money. Lastly, I offer a reputation for integrity, which is sorely needed in government, now more than ever. I am 100% positive Butler County voters would welcome a new face in leadership.”

Jones said he alerted Reynolds last week that he was seriously considering running.

“He knows my interest,” Jones said. “It was an amicable conversation. Since I’ve spoke to Roger, I’ve received encouragement from several county officeholders as well as concerns about Roger’s criminal investigation/problem.”

He said he also contacted Nix last week and they’ve texted five or six times since then including Wednesday.

“I am in it to win it,” he said. “I am not a placeholder.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Butler County Republican Party says he will continue to support Reynolds for re-election, at least for now.

“Nancy is a terrific County Treasurer, and I appreciate her thought process regarding the Auditor’s office. I prefer to let the process play out, and support our incumbent Auditor unless or until something would change.”

A special prosecutor appointed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in September has been overseeing the probe.

The sheriff’s office began investigating in late August after FOX19 NOW reported Reynolds was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

We also reported an 87-year-old landowner on Hamilton Mason Road who has lived next door to Reynolds’ parents for decades, his daughter and attorney claimed in an interview with us that Reynolds tried to buy some of his property for well below fair market value or he would be landlocked.

In late September, the landowner, Gerald Parks, his family trust and his daughter all sued Reynolds in his professional and personal capacities, among others.

The suit accuses him of bribery, extortion, ethics violations and tortious interference.

When the lawsuit was filed, Reynolds gave us a statement that described Parks’ allegations as “absurd.”

Yost told FOX19 NOW late last year he expected the investigation to wrap up early this year.

Butler County Chief Deputy Tony Dwyer recently told FOX19 NOW the allegations in this investigation span several years and there’s a lot of information to process.

“We’re continuing to work with BCI Agents and the Special Prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office and the investigation is still open and active,” he said.

We also recently reached out to a BCI spokesman for an update on the investigation and to see if the special prosecutor has decided whether or not to present any findings or evidence to a grand jury.

“We do not have any additional information to share regarding the ongoing investigation,” BCI spokesman Steve Irwin responded. “I cannot comment on matters involving grand juries.”:

Ohio AG, BCI join ‘criminal investigation’ of Butler County auditor, sheriff says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.