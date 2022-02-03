No charges to be filed in I-275 road rage shooting, prosecutor says

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - No charges will be filed against one of the drivers involved in an I-275 road rage shooting on Jan. 21.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters explained Thursday the physical evidence at the scene showed Eric Duke, 47, “escalated the situation to the point where deadly force was warranted.”

Witnesses on I-275 told police Duke and the other driver were driving recklessly, according to Deters.

The witnesses said Duke forced the other driver across multiple lanes and into the high-speed lane.

At the point, Deters said witnesses claimed Duke got in front of the other vehicle and slammed on his brakes, forcing the driver to stop.

Duke got out of his van, approached the other vehicle, and tried to get inside, Deters said.

The other driver warned Duke he had a gun, the prosecutor explained.

Duke managed to hit the driver in the mouth, and the man fired one shot at the 47-year-old.

Duke was shot in the head and died, investigators said.

The man said the shooting was an act of self-defense when he called 911.

“911 please, a man just totally stopped in front and was trying to drag me out the car, and I freaking shot him because he was going to f****** hurt me,” the 911 caller said.

Prosecutor Deters said the evidence is consistent with the man’s claims.

Duke’s finger and palm prints were found on the driver-side door of the vehicle he approached on I-275, Deters said.

Further evidence backed up the driver’s statement that there was a struggle to keep Duke out of the vehicle, according to Deters.

“The evidence is clear. Both drivers engaged in behavior on our roadways that is totally unacceptable,” Deters said Thursday. “Eric Duke escalated the situation to a point that deadly force was warranted.”

>> Loved ones look back on life of man killed in I-275 shooting <<

Deters said this event should be a reminder for other drivers.

“It should be a reminder to everyone that rudeness and misbehaving while operating a two-ton vehicle is deadly dangerous,” Deters stated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.