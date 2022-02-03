Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sisters from Shreveport, La., land fashion line at Target

By Domonique Benn and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Kim and Keyondra Lockett were in shock when they received a message from Target about their clothing brand.

They thought it was spam or a hack, but it was actually the national retailer reaching out to the sisters to see if they would showcase their brand in Targets nationwide.

It’s part of a Black History Month campaign by Target called Black Beyond Measure. The national retailer sought out Black brands to showcase in their stores, then picked five collections from designers whose clothing lines represent Black culture.

Jolie Noire is now available at Target stores across the country.
Jolie Noire is now available at Target stores across the country.(Jolie Noire)

According to their website, “The idea behind the brand/statement Jolie Noire, is that black is beautiful. Jolie Noire stands for Pretty Black in French. We are primed to think dark colors (specifically black) are negative and light colors are positive. In an effort to level the playing field, we’re working to shape the minds of onlookers and change the meaning, emotions, and values associated with black. Color is something that doesn’t come pre labeled, we label it.”

During the month of February, you can buy the Jolie Noire brand in Target stores nationwide.

Jolie Noire is now available at Target stores across the country.
Jolie Noire is now available at Target stores across the country.(Jolie Noire)

The sisters, now living in Atlanta, are continuing to push their brand and fulfill their dreams.

According to the sisters’ website, “Kim’s work has been seen on various national platforms and television networks such as BET, BMI Trailblazers Honors show, HypeHair.com, Essence Fest, and more” and “her personal style has been featured and recognized in major online publications and blogs” including Essence.com.

Keyondra is also a musician. According to her website, she’s “a former member of the two time Stellar Award nominated trio, Zie’l” and she “has shared the stage with artists such as Yolanda Adams, Karen Clark-Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, and many more.”

You can shop the brand on the Jolie Noire website or at Target.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday...
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning for entire Tri-State
Kings Island is a 364-acre amusement park located 24 miles northeast of Cincinnati in Warren...
SeaWorld makes surprise purchase bid to Kings Island owner
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Allen Mounce’s vehicle struck a utility pole in the 6500 block of River Road Monday morning,...
36-year-old man killed in River Road crash, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

BGSU faculty member Timothy Davis pleaded not guilty to rape charges Wednesday after he was...
Former BGSU faculty member found guilty on rape charges
From left to right: Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds,...
New developments in race for Butler County Auditor amid criminal probe of incumbent
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wears a mask as he listens to fellow speakers at a news...
Officials urge mask-wearing for fans attending Super Bowl
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right,...
Senate Dem leader meets with Biden to talk Supreme Court