Students smash fundraising goal to get off Super Bowl Monday

The district is working with the Sam Hubbard Foundation to fight food insecurity in southwest Ohio.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State school district set an ambitious fundraising goal Monday to support Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard’s fight against insecurity in his native southwest Ohio.

Southwest Local Schools aimed to bring in $9,400 in donations by Friday. And if they accomplished that goal, the district would cancel classes Super Bowl Monday.

It’s Wednesday night, and the goal is shattered.

A district spokesperson addressed students and staff on Facebook, “You did it... and then some! We’ve nearly tripled out original goal of $9,400. Let’s not stop there!”

The district set up an online way to donate. The link will be active throughout the weekend.

Several Tri-State school districts, including CPS, closed day after Super Bowl LVI

Hubbard, 26, started his foundation after being drafted by the Bengals in 2018. The foundation works to help the people of Ohio combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with educational, medical and athletic resources.

“The state of Ohio and the sport of football have done so much for my family,” Hubbard said, “and now I’m using that platform to give back to the very same communities that lifted me to where I am today.”

MORE | Joe Burrow Hunger Relief receives more than 800 donations amid winning AFC title

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor called the Moeller product “Cincinnati’s finest” after the game on Sunday when asked why he Hubbard as a captain for the AFC Championship Game.

