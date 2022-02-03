Students smash fundraising goal to get off Super Bowl Monday

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State school district set an ambitious fundraising goal Monday to support Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard’s fight against insecurity in his native southwest Ohio.

Southwest Local Schools aimed to bring in $9,400 in donations by Friday. And if they accomplished that goal, the district would cancel classes Super Bowl Monday.

It’s Wednesday night, and the goal is shattered.

A district spokesperson addressed students and staff on Facebook, “You did it... and then some! We’ve nearly tripled out original goal of $9,400. Let’s not stop there!”

The district set up an online way to donate. The link will be active throughout the weekend.

Hubbard, 26, started his foundation after being drafted by the Bengals in 2018. The foundation works to help the people of Ohio combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with educational, medical and athletic resources.

“The state of Ohio and the sport of football have done so much for my family,” Hubbard said, “and now I’m using that platform to give back to the very same communities that lifted me to where I am today.”

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor called the Moeller product “Cincinnati’s finest” after the game on Sunday when asked why he Hubbard as a captain for the AFC Championship Game.

Sam Hubbard played one of the best games of his career in the Bengals win over the Chiefs.



🔶 80.4 PFF Defense Grade (led team)

🔶 79.3 Pass Rush Grade (led team)

🔶 2 sacks (led game)

🔶 3 stops (tied for team best)



What a game for the Cincinnati kid in his biggest moment yet. pic.twitter.com/xi8G3pjwRR — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 31, 2022

