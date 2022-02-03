Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the seat belt reminder chimes may not sound when the vehicles are started and the driver hasn’t buckled up.

Documents posted Thursday by safety regulators say the recall covers the 2021 and 2022 Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

Also included are the 2017 through 2022 Model 3 sedan and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUV.

Federal laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled.

The documents say the problem happens only if the driver left the vehicle in the previous drive cycle while the chime was sounding.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice is starting to form around the Tri-State
First Alert Weather: Freezing rain, sleet move in
There are various levels of snow emergencies.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Take extra precautions before driving on icy roads.
Kentucky declares state of emergency for the coming winter storm
Duke Energy is suggesting how you can get ready now for a winter storm that could bring power...
Do this now to prepare for possible power outages from ice, snow
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Bengals reveal uniform combo for Super Bowl LVI

Latest News

President Joe Biden will address the American people Thursday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden says top Islamic State leader killed in Syria house raid
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm spreads heavy snow, ice further across US
Ice is starting to form around the Tri-State
Show us your ice and snow pics, video
There are various levels of snow emergencies.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Major health insurance companies are raking in record profits while insurance gets more...
Insurance rates skyrocket as companies make record profits