WATCH: Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on the latest weather conditions as Northern Kentucky is being hit by freezing rain and sleet.
Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency prior to the winter storm coming through.
>> Ice Warnings issued for portions of Tri-State <<
A handful of Northern Kentucky counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m Friday.
Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson and Lewis counties are now in an Ice Warning until 7 a.m. Friday.
