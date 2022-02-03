Contests
WATCH: Gov. Beshear gives update on winter storm

Gov. Andy Beshear will give an update at 12:30 p.m.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on the latest weather conditions as Northern Kentucky is being hit by freezing rain and sleet.

Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency prior to the winter storm coming through.

>> Ice Warnings issued for portions of Tri-State <<

A handful of Northern Kentucky counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m Friday.

Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson and Lewis counties are now in an Ice Warning until 7 a.m. Friday.

