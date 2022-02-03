Water Rescue in SE Indiana after vehicle runs off road, 2 taken to hospital

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Fire crews rescued two people early Thursday after their vehicle ran off the road and into the water in southeastern Indiana, according to the Lawrenceburg Fire Department.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrenceburg Fire and other agencies responded after the accident was reported just before 2 a.m. on Shale Road near Leatherwood Creek.

Two people in the vehicle managed to scramble out and wait on the roof until they were rescued, dispatchers confirmed.

Sheriff’s deputies rescued her before Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Johnnie Tremain said he arrived. Then, they used a floatation device and ropes together in a team effort to rescue the man.

“When I got there it was submerged. The engine was under the water. The guy was sitting on the windshield roof area. He was wanting off because he was so cold.”

The man and the woman were transported to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital for treatment for hypothermia.

They are still there but are expected to recover, the chief said.

The SUV ran off roads that are wet from rain in a known hazard area where people have died before, according to Tremain.

It’s a dry fork crossing that floods, he said

He was not sure why the vehicle was in the area.

Both suffered hypothermia and were taken to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital in Lawrenceburg. They are still there but expected to recover.

He estimates the water was 35 degrees to 40 degrees when their vehicle wrecked into it

He said they just left the SUV in the water, it’s still there

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene cleared by 3:30 a.m.

