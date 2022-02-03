Winter storm hits the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The entire Tri-State continues to get with snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice as a winter storm moves through.

Temperatures are falling across the area and Thursday afternoon’s sleet and freezing rain will transition to snow.

The snow will continue overnight with 3″ to 6″ expected to fall before being topped by ice early Friday, FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer forecasts.

>> Power outages around the Tri-State <<

Several counties in the Tri-State are under an Ice Warning until 7 a.m. Friday.

They include: Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Mason, Robertson and Lewis counties in Kentucky, and Highland, Brown and Adams counties in Ohio.

The Winter Storm Warning continues for all other counties in the FOX19 viewing area until 7 a.m Friday.

>> Snow emergencies issued throughout the Tri-State <<

Travel conditions will not improve Thursday, but continue to worsen on rural, residential, and other routes that get no treatment and minimal amounts of traffic. Major roads will be slick but passable as crews continue to work.

The precipitation moves east Friday morning and by Saturday morning low temperatures will bottom out below zero.

FOX19 NOW’s team of meteorologists will continue to closely watch this winter storm and continue to update the forecast.

