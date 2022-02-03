Woman at-large after beating of disabled veteran in NKY

KENTON COUNTY (WXIX) - Authorities believe they have at last identified the third person in a brutal beating that left a disabled veteran with serious injuries last December.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says the woman did not physically hurt the veteran but is “the one who made this robbery happen.”

She is 25-year-old Dairee Brown, according to Sanders. A warrant is currently out for her arrest on charges of robbery, burglary and assault.

Dairee Brown (photo from a previous arrest) (Kenton County Jail)

The attack took place at the Golden Towers apartments in Covington on June 5, 2020 against a 62-year-old Marine veteran.

Prosecutors believe it happened because the men were after the 62-year-old victim’s disability check, which he had received just a day earlier.

The other participants included Anthony Cornist, 62, of Covington, and Robert Stone, 40, of Cincinnati. Both were subsequently charged, arrested, convicted and sentenced.

Robert Stone (left) and Anthony Cornist (right) (Kenton County Jail)

Authorities say the two men and Brown rode an elevator to the victim’s floor, after which the men hid on either side of the victim’s door while the woman knocked then stood purposely in front of the peephole.

“She allowed Cornist and Stone to surprise our victim,” Sanders said of the woman believed to be Brown.

“It’s very obvious she knew what was going to happen. She wasn’t startled, she wasn’t scared. She just strolled down the hall and held the elevator for Mr. Cornist and Mr. Stone.”

Surveillance video shows the attack.

The men rush inside when the victim opens the door. The victim escapes into the hall but the men punch him until he falls and then kick him in the head.

The woman believed to be Brown wanders up the hallway while the beating takes place.

Stone can be seen on the video going through the victim’s pockets as the victim lay unconscious on the ground. Per the prosecutor’s office, the video then shows Stone apparently checking out a rosary around the victim’s neck to see if it was worth stealing.

Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Summe sentenced Cornist to 17 years and Stone to 30 years.

Sanders says neither Stone nor Cornist divulged the woman’s identity to authorities. He explains police learned who it was after someone came forward having seen FOX19′s coverage.

“Someone reached out to the Covington police and said, Dairee Brown came to me and wanted to talk about this trial, showed her the video that played on Chanel 19 and admitted that it was in fact her in the video,” Sanders said.

The victim had a fractured orbital and a fractured arm. His arm required surgery. Doctors permanently inserted pins in the victim’s arm to put his bones back together.

To this day, according to the prosecutor’s office, the victim continues to suffer from pain in his arm and shoulders.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Covington police at 859.292.2222.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.