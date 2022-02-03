Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a Wednesday crash at the intersection of Verity Parkway and Carmody Boulevard.

Camille Kay, 21, of Springboro, was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Mustang that was being driven by 23-year-old Jeremy Watson, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 12:30 p.m., Watson was westbound on Verity Parkway when his car hit 32-year-old Jacqueline Mason’s 2013 Kia Rio, troopers said.

The collision between the two vehicles happened in the intersection as Mason went to make a turn, OSHP explained.

The Mustang carrying Kay and Watson went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Troopers said the impact severely injured Kay.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but later died from her injuries, according to troopers.

Watson and Mason suffered minor injuries in the crash, OSHP said.

Drugs alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation continues, troopers said.

