Aronoff’s first African American dance company brings ‘attitude and sass’ to latest show

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local dance company is making moves—and history—becoming the first African American dance company to present a full season of performances celebrating the African American community.

It’s been a long-time vision for David Choate, the founding artistic director of Revolution Dance Theatre.

“We create havens where we share our creation,” Choate said, “share some reconciliation, worlds known and unknown. I love us.”

That love is shared among the audience as well as they witness art and expression unseen before at the Aronoff Center.

“Lots of attitude and sass,” Choate said.

With a background in dance and theatrical production, Choate created the Revolution Dance Theatre five years ago after witnessing a lack of representation on major stages across the region.

“We say something here called ‘intentional inclusion,’ and I don’t think any company around here has been intentional about hiring Black people, and when you’re not intentional about a thing, some things don’t change.”

Revolution Dance aims to kick down those barriers by bringing new voices to the spotlight. In December, the dance company presented “Hot Chocolate,” a version of the Nutcracker imbued with soul. This week, they debut “Curves, Curls and Choreography,” a production that celebrates Black bodies, hair and art.

“It’s really showcasing where we find our voice,” Choate said. “You’re going to see some ballet, you’re going to see some contemporary ballet, you’re going to see some modern dance.”

The point, Choate adds, is for a diverse audience to be able to see themselves represented on the stage as never before.

“There has never been an African American dance company in residence at the Aronoff Center, so what that communicates is that we’re not producing content for you,” he said. “When those kids come to the stage, they don’t see themselves. So our significance is bringing that representation to the stag so little boys and girls and grown women can look up and see themselves and say these places—the Aronoff Center, Music Hall—they’re for you too.”

“Curves, Curls and Choreography” runs Friday and Saturday at the Aronoff Center at 8 p.m.

The company’s next show, “Soul Shaken and Stirred,” will begin performances in June.

