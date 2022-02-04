BLINK light festival to return in 2022, organizers say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK Cincinnati, the dynamic art and light festival whose previous incarnations brought millions to the urban basin, is returning in 2022.

Organizers will announce dates for the festival and introduce a new executive director at a press event Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Former Mayor John Cranley last year pledged $1 million for a 2022 BLINK installment sourced from American Rescue Plan funds.

The festival was held previously in October 2017 and October 2019. It punctuated Cincinnati’s downtown renaissance through the aughts and 2010s, offering officials a chance at rebranding the urban core neighborhoods after decades of disinvestment.

Each installment brought more than a million people to Downtown Cincinnati, Covington’s Central Business District and Over-the-Rhine.

The 2019 festival was the Tri-State’s largest event ever, according to the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

That festival’s Future City Spectacular Parade alone drew 150,000 attendees to witness its 3,400 participants, among which were 93 groups and seven marching bands.

The weekend event also featured 80 live performances and 100 installations by artists from 12 nations and 15 states. Sixteen new murals were created for the event and remained afterward.

BLINK 2019 was a boon to the Cincinnati economy as well, as hotel room occupancy rates throughout the basin were higher than 95 percent Friday and nearly 99 percent Saturday that year.

The region’s hotels have remained resilient through the pandemic, according to county officials. But there’s no doubt an event like BLINK would be a needed windfall as the region looks to rebound of 2022 and beyond.

BLINK is produced by Agar, ArtWorks, Brave Berlin, the Haile Foundation and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

