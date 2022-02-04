Burrow gifts AFC Championship jersey to childhood idol, Ohio native

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gifted his game-worn AFC Championship jersey to one of his childhood idols, musical artist Kid Cudi.

Cudi, who like Burrow is an Ohio native, went on Twitter to express his excitement over the gift.

.@JoeyB grew up idolizing @KidCudi.



He got to give him something special after the AFC Championship Game. ⤵ pic.twitter.com/jKznvsPU5N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2022

The musician says he reached out to Burrow following the Bengals 27-24 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs to see if he could have the jersey.

Cudi says Burrow said yes and sent the jersey right away.

Cudi will be wearing the jersey for Super Bowl LVI as he roots on the Burrow and the Bengals, he wrote on Twitter.

