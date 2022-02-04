Butler County handyman helps dozens in need during ice storm

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local handyman worked all Thursday to help drivers during the ice storm.

Sean Paxton lives in Butler County. He dedicated he day to helping those stranded by snowdrifts and patches of ice.

Paxton made a social media post earlier Thursday offering assistance. The post got shared hundreds of times.

“Front-wheel drive cars are just getting stuck real easy in these icy conditions,” he said. “It’s just a lot of ice, a lot of slush , a lot of ice you just can’t really help it.”

As of 11 p.m., Paxton had already fielded around 20 calls from strangers. That doesn’t include those he came across on his own throughout the county.

“I got a couple people who actually called me about giving them a ride,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that can’t get to places where they actually need to be.”

He’s towed cars, shoveled snow and pushed vehicles to get folks on their way.

“With all the hate in the world, all the bad stuff going around, you know, just try to give a bit more,” he said, “just give a little bit more effort to be kinder to your neighbor. Love people like God loves us.”

