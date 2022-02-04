Contests
Can you fly out of CVG Friday? Here’s the latest

Crew work to de-ice a plane at CVG
Crew work to de-ice a plane at CVG
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most flights are operating on schedule at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport so far Friday.

Thirty-two flights are canceled, mostly all departing ones, according to CVG’s website and FlightAware.com tracking system.

Nearly all flights were canceled Thursday as sleet and freezing rain iced over the Tri-State.

So far, it looks like flights will be back on by Friday, Kershner said on Thursday.

“At this point, it looks like flights begin to pick back up tomorrow morning.”

Traveling sometime over the next few days? Our Snow Team is ready for anticipated winter weather. Be sure and check directly with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. You can also visit CVGairport.com for flight status. Safe travels! ❄️ #CVGnext

Posted by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Overall, more than 1,800 flights nationally were delayed, and a total 4,700 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before venturing out to the airport.

You also can stay informed by downloading CVG’s app.

