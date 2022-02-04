Can you fly out of CVG Friday? Here’s the latest
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most flights are operating on schedule at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport so far Friday.
Thirty-two flights are canceled, mostly all departing ones, according to CVG’s website and FlightAware.com tracking system.
Nearly all flights were canceled Thursday as sleet and freezing rain iced over the Tri-State.
So far, it looks like flights will be back on by Friday, Kershner said on Thursday.
“At this point, it looks like flights begin to pick back up tomorrow morning.”
Overall, more than 1,800 flights nationally were delayed, and a total 4,700 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.
Travelers are urged to check their flight status before venturing out to the airport.
You also can stay informed by downloading CVG’s app.
