Can you fly out of CVG Friday? Here’s the latest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Most flights are operating on schedule at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport so far Friday.

Thirty-two flights are canceled, mostly all departing ones, according to CVG’s website and FlightAware.com tracking system.

Nearly all flights were canceled Thursday as sleet and freezing rain iced over the Tri-State.

There are no more scheduled departures today for passenger carriers. There may be some arrivals tonight. We urge you to check directly with your airline if your flight is scheduled for today or tomorrow. Stay safe! ❄️ 2/2 pic.twitter.com/UoCLKPafCS — CVG Airport (@CVGairport) February 3, 2022

So far, it looks like flights will be back on by Friday, Kershner said on Thursday.

“At this point, it looks like flights begin to pick back up tomorrow morning.”

Traveling sometime over the next few days? Our Snow Team is ready for anticipated winter weather. Be sure and check directly with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. You can also visit CVGairport.com for flight status. Safe travels! ❄️ #CVGnext Posted by Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Overall, more than 1,800 flights nationally were delayed, and a total 4,700 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before venturing out to the airport.

You also can stay informed by downloading CVG’s app.

