Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Car stolen in Middletown with service dog inside, police say

The pup named “Tux” is a black and white boxer mix.
A MIddletown resident's car and service dog, Tux, were stolen Friday morning.
A MIddletown resident's car and service dog, Tux, were stolen Friday morning.(Middletown Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are searching for a car they say was stolen Friday morning with a service dog inside.

Police say the Nissan Maxima was stolen from the area Tytus Avenue and Washington Street around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect is a man wearing a denim Harley Davidson jacket, jeans and black and red Nike shoes. He is believed to have tattoos near his eye and neck.

Police say the owner of the car had given the suspect a ride from Springboro at some point prior to the alleged theft.

The service dog is a black and white boxer mix named Tux.

The car has black rims, tinted windows and an Ohio license plate number JLC4187.

If you’ve seen the car or dog or have any information, you’re urged to call Middletown police at (513) 425-7700.

STOLEN CAR We are looking for this dark blue Nissan Maxima. Ohio registration JLC4187 taken at approximately 0930 hours...

Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Friday, February 4, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on...
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory and portions are under an ice warning
First Alert Weather: Portions of the Tri-State under an ice warning
Duke Energy is reporting power outages in the Tri-State. This picture is from Evendale.
Power outages reported across Tri-State area
Snow is continuing to fall across the Tri-State Friday. Roads are snowy and slick with a crash...
Winter Weather Advisory extended for Tri-State
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
No charges to be filed in I-275 road rage shooting, prosecutor says

Latest News

A snow removal app is busy this time of year.
Snow removal app seeing usage uptick in Cincinnati
TT's Take: Stars of 'Suspicion' talk filming
TT's Take: Stars of 'Suspicion' talk filming
Eric Lindsay (right) sued two West Chester police officers, Meijer and others alleging he was...
Lawsuit: Wrong man detained by West Chester police at Meijer
The Winter Weather Advisory continues until 3 p.m. for the entire Tri-State.
Low temps will present challenge for Cincinnati crews working to clear streets