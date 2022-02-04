Car stolen in Middletown with service dog inside, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are searching for a car they say was stolen Friday morning with a service dog inside.

Police say the Nissan Maxima was stolen from the area Tytus Avenue and Washington Street around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect is a man wearing a denim Harley Davidson jacket, jeans and black and red Nike shoes. He is believed to have tattoos near his eye and neck.

Police say the owner of the car had given the suspect a ride from Springboro at some point prior to the alleged theft.

The service dog is a black and white boxer mix named Tux.

The car has black rims, tinted windows and an Ohio license plate number JLC4187.

If you’ve seen the car or dog or have any information, you’re urged to call Middletown police at (513) 425-7700.

