Ice, snow totals so far across Tri-State

Driving conditions may stay treacherous.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - How much ice and snow has fallen since Thursday morning across the Tri-State?

The National Weather Service in Wilmington just released the latest results they gather from volunteers.

Anywhere from two-tenths of an inch to a quarter of an inch of ice fell, in general, across the Tri-State on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

All totals are counted as snow unless otherwise noted:

SOUTHWEST OHIO

  • Hamilton County: Mt. Healthy 3 inches; Blue Ash 2.2 inches snow and sleet combined; Cherry Grove 2 inches; White Oak 2 inches; Sharonville 1.5 inches snow and sleet; Groeesbeck 1.5 inches
  • Cincinnati: 2 inches
  • Clermont County: Loveland 3 inches; Withamsville 2.5 inches; Amelia 1.6 inches
  • Butler County: Hamilton 2 inches
  • Warren County: Springboro 4 inches
  • Adams County: West Union 1 inch
  • Clinton County: Wilmington 2.6 inches snow and sleet combined; Harveysburg 3 inches
  • Preble County: Eaton 4.5 inches

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

  • Boone County: Walton 3.5 inches; CVG 2.4 snow and sleet combined; Burlington 2 inches; Union 2 inches; Florence 1.8 inches
  • Campbell County: Wilder 2.5 inches
  • Gallatin County: Glencoe 2.6 inches

INDIANA

  • Dearborn County: 3.4
  • Ripley County: 3.2
  • Fayette County: 5
  • Franklin County: 5

All counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. with widespread snow still falling.

An additional inch of snow is expected before it tapers off.

FOX19 NOW DETAILED FORECAST

LIST: School, Business Closings

Temperatures are in the teens now with a wind chill of 5. It’s windy with winds gusting 15 mph.

Later, it will be cloudy with a high of around 24 degrees.

Arctic air will return Friday night into early Saturday.

The low will bottom out at 5 with wind chill values as low as -2.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the low 20s with wind chills as low as -6.

Mostly clear, with a low around 9. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Temperatures will return to the single digits Saturday.

Highs will return to the upper 30s by Sunday.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

