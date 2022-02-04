Ice, snow totals so far across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - How much ice and snow has fallen since Thursday morning across the Tri-State?

The National Weather Service in Wilmington just released the latest results they gather from volunteers.

Anywhere from two-tenths of an inch to a quarter of an inch of ice fell, in general, across the Tri-State on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

All totals are counted as snow unless otherwise noted:

SOUTHWEST OHIO

Hamilton County: Mt. Healthy 3 inches; Blue Ash 2.2 inches snow and sleet combined; Cherry Grove 2 inches; White Oak 2 inches; Sharonville 1.5 inches snow and sleet; Groeesbeck 1.5 inches

Cincinnati: 2 inches

Clermont County: Loveland 3 inches; Withamsville 2.5 inches; Amelia 1.6 inches

Butler County : Hamilton 2 inches

Warren County: Springboro 4 inches

Adams County: West Union 1 inch

Clinton County : Wilmington 2.6 inches snow and sleet combined; Harveysburg 3 inches

Preble County: Eaton 4.5 inches

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

Boone County: Walton 3.5 inches; CVG 2.4 snow and sleet combined; Burlington 2 inches; Union 2 inches; Florence 1.8 inches

Campbell County: Wilder 2.5 inches

Gallatin County: Glencoe 2.6 inches

INDIANA

Dearborn County: 3.4

Ripley County: 3.2

Fayette County: 5

Franklin County: 5

All counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m. with widespread snow still falling.

An additional inch of snow is expected before it tapers off.

More snow in the Bethel area this morning.

We’re at the corner of Main and Plane @fox19 pic.twitter.com/fHMhyjAqZd — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) February 4, 2022

Temperatures are in the teens now with a wind chill of 5. It’s windy with winds gusting 15 mph.

Later, it will be cloudy with a high of around 24 degrees.

Arctic air will return Friday night into early Saturday.

The low will bottom out at 5 with wind chill values as low as -2.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the low 20s with wind chills as low as -6.

Mostly clear, with a low around 9. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Temperatures will return to the single digits Saturday.

Highs will return to the upper 30s by Sunday.

