Ice, winter storm warnings dropped early, but many roads remain treacherous

FOX19 News at 5: Feb. 3
By Frank Marzullo and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ice and winter storm warnings were dropped early overnight by the National Weather Service, but we still face an icy, snowy mess Friday.

Many remain treacherous across the Tri-State with thick, hard layers of ice that fell as sleet and freezing rain for several hours Thursday. Now, that is being topped with light snow that is expected to continue until mid-morning.

Secondary roads remain untouched in many communities as crews focus to clear main routes as best they can.

An additional 1-2 inches of snow will pile up across the region before this is over, more to the north.

All counties are now under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.

Travel conditions worsened late Thursday, especially on rural, residential and other routes that get no treatment and minimal amounts of traffic.

Major roads are slick but passable as road crews worked through the night and remain out Friday morning.

Temperatures are in the low 20s now and will drop into the upper teens by daybreak.

Later, it will be cloudy with a high of around 24 degrees.

Arctic air will return Friday night into early Saturday.

The low will bottom out at 5 with wind chill values as low as -2.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the low 20s with wind chills as low as -6.

Mostly clear, with a low around 9. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Temperatures will return to the single digits Saturday.

Highs will return to the upper 30s by Sunday.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast in your area by downloading the free FOX19 First Alert Weather app by clicking here.

Or you can use the camera on your phone or tablet and hold it up to the QR code pictured below.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

