Ice, winter storm warnings dropped early, but many roads remain treacherous

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ice and winter storm warnings were dropped early overnight by the National Weather Service, but we still face an icy, snowy mess Friday.

Many remain treacherous across the Tri-State with thick, hard layers of ice that fell as sleet and freezing rain for several hours Thursday. Now, that is being topped with light snow that is expected to continue until mid-morning.

Secondary roads remain untouched in many communities as crews focus to clear main routes as best they can.

A few shots from my drive to Hamilton:

Plenty of @ODOT_Cincinnati & city plows on my drive. Good to see empty roads bc these crews have work to do!

(Pics are in order from 71 NB, 275 WB and route 4 in Fairfield) @FOX19 @LaurenMinorWXIX @StefDFOX19Now @FOX19Frank pic.twitter.com/2JyTk87cBC — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) February 4, 2022

An additional 1-2 inches of snow will pile up across the region before this is over, more to the north.

All counties are now under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.

Travel conditions worsened late Thursday, especially on rural, residential and other routes that get no treatment and minimal amounts of traffic.

Major roads are slick but passable as road crews worked through the night and remain out Friday morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM: Roads are snow covered and icy this morning, additional moderate snow showers will continue. We could see an additional inch or isolated 2 inches. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/sgJnUjvHhZ — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 4, 2022

An update from southern Ohio https://t.co/MbM9nnTiUT — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) February 4, 2022

Temperatures are in the low 20s now and will drop into the upper teens by daybreak.

Later, it will be cloudy with a high of around 24 degrees.

Arctic air will return Friday night into early Saturday.

The low will bottom out at 5 with wind chill values as low as -2.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the low 20s with wind chills as low as -6.

Mostly clear, with a low around 9. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Temperatures will return to the single digits Saturday.

Highs will return to the upper 30s by Sunday.

