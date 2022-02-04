LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on roads and now falling snow.

Most are at Level 1 or 2, or simply issuing a “Snow Emergency.”

On Friday morning, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers raised the county to the rare Level 3 based on a recommendation from road crews. He said he can’t begin to predict when the roads will be passable.

A Level 3 snow emergency is the highest one that can be issued.

It means all roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

Here are all the local cities and counties currently under a snow emergency. These will remain in effect until further notice unless otherwise noted:

OHIO

Hamilton County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Butler County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Reading: Snow emergency Parking is prohibited on numerous streets.

Miami Township, Clermont County: Snow emergency

Adams County: Level 3 Snow Emergency

Clinton County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Preble County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Springdale: Level 2 Snow Emergency

North College Hill: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Mt. Healthy: Level 1 Snow Emergency

Cheviot: Snow Emergency

KENTUCKY

Kenton County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Boone County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Bracken County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Campbell County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Crestview Hills: Snow emergency from 6 a.m. Thursday till Friday at 5 p.m. All vehicles must be off city streets no later than 6 a.m. Thursday.

Grant County: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Elsmere: Snow emergency All vehicles need to be moved from non-snow emergency streets until snowplowing has been completed.

Taylor Mill: Snow emergency

Lakeside Park: Snow emergency on all streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday until at least 5 p.m. Friday. Parking on any street is prohibited as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Pendleton County : Level 2 Travel Advisory

Williamstown: Level 2 Snow Emergency

Indiana

Dearborn County: Upgraded to an “orange” travel watch.

>> School closings/delays <<

An orange (watch) travel status means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Here are the various levels of snow emergencies:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Level 3: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

>> ‘Stay home’: Rain, ice, snow combo ‘worst combinations’ for road crews, Cincinnati city leaders say <<

Kentucky declared a state of emergency for the coming winter storm, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.