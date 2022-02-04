Contests
LIVE: Cincinnati officials discuss winter storm impact

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City of Cincinnati officials will give an update at 1 p.m. on the impact of the winter storm.

The Winter Weather Advisory continues until 3 p.m. for the entire Tri-State.

>> Ice, snow total across the Tri-State <<

Several areas remain in a snow emergency as of 1 p.m. Friday.

