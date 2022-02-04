Contests
‘Mattress Mack’ puts one of Super Bowl’s largest-ever bets on Bengals

McIngvale’s recent track record doesn’t bode well for the Bengals.
Mattress Mack.
Mattress Mack.(Handout photo from Draft Kings)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man dubbed “Mattress Mack” on Thursday put more than $4.5 million on the Bengals money line (+170) to win the Super Bowl, according to Ceasars Sportsbook.

It’s believed to be the largest mobile sports bet in history.

If the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams, the Houston furniture mogul, Jim McIngvale, will win $7.7 million as well as getting $4.2 million back of his original bet.

Ceasars says it’s the second-largest legal bet ever placed on the Super Bowl.

A $4.9 million bet was placed on the Rams at -900 in 2002. It didn’t cash, as the Rams lost to the New England Patriots.

McIngvale is one of America’s most highly publicized bettors. But his recent track record doesn’t bode well for the Bengals.

Last year he bet $3.5 million over the season on the Astros to win the World Series, per Action Network. The Astros lost to the Braves.

He bet $2.7 million on Alabama to win the College Football Playoff, which they lost.

The Bengals bet is tied to a store promotion, according to McIngvale. Customers who buy $3,000 or more of mattresses or reclining furniture will get their money back if Joe Burrow’s boys prevail.

“At Caesars Sportsbook we love taking epic wagers on massive events like the Super Bowl,” said Ken Fuchs, Head of Sports at Caesars Sportsbook. “The Joe Burrow magic is pulling fans in, especially in Louisiana with his college roots. With this $4.5 million bet on Joe and the Bengals, Mack will make history again. And with the millions of Caesars Rewards credits he’ll earn - win or lose - he can enjoy time spent on OUR mattresses at Caesars anytime he wants to stop by.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

