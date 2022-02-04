Mt. Healthy mom trying to keep home warm while waiting for landlord to fulfill promise

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Mt. Healthy mother is trying to keep her kids warm during the cold weather after she says her landlord failed to deliver on a promise to replace a shootout window in her home.

A blanket and board are all that cover what used to be Jonise Triggs’ kitchen window right now.

On Jan. 29, Triggs heard several gunshots. When she went to her kitchen, she says she found her entire window shattered.

Triggs says thankfully her three children weren’t hurt, but the recent cold winter blast has made her home unbearable to be in.

“I pretty much keep my children upstairs,” Triggs says. “I stay upstairs. I cook and go straight upstairs. I keep my heat on 75, 80, and that’s high.”

She says her landlord promised that a contractor would come out on Monday to begin repairs, but now, almost a week later, she’s still waiting.

“They told me someone would come out and fix it because it’s air coming from the top and the bottom,” she explains. “Nobody came to fix it. I’m just lost. I don’t know what else to do.”

Triggs even requested to be moved into a different apartment.

However, she was denied, she says.

Triggs says although management is ignoring her, she hopes they receive her message:

“Do better. This should be serious. If this was your home how, would you handle it? Because I’m sure if this was at their home, there would be immediate service being done.”

Triggs says she is also fed up with the recent violence happening in her neighborhood and is hoping to move out of the complex soon.

FOX19 NOW did reach out to Triggs’ leasing office.

An employee at the leasing office didn’t say much aside from a contractor has been contacted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.