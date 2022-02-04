Multiple power poles, lines down in Clermont County, roads closed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple Clermont County roads are closed early Friday due to power poles and lines that are down due to ice, county dispatchers say.

They expect more road closures once the sun comes up: “Roads are pretty crummy. They’ve been plowing all night, all the county roads, all the state routes, but it’s not making a difference if it keeps coming down.”

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said Friday morning they estimate in general the Tri-State saw up to a quarter of an inch of ice from freezing rain that fell most of the day Thursday.

Duke Energy crews are scrambling to restore power to thousands of residents that have been without it in Clermont and Brown counties since Thursday.

As of 6 a.m., the outages are down to about 2,000 customers, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Snow emergency continues in Clermont County. Thousands dealing with power outages. 1K in this cluster alone where we’re LIVE this morning in Bethel @fox19 pic.twitter.com/xA7lW2znYt — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) February 4, 2022

The following roads are closed until further notice:

Franklin Township

3299 State Route 756

1630 Trisler Road

Pierce Township

White Oak Road

Bradbury Road: Dispatchers say this is a particularly “bad road to drive on right now.” It’s closed at both ends.

Nine Mile Road at Bradbury Road

Bethel/Tate Township

Swings Corner Point Isabel Road at the intersection of Saltair Canter Road is shut down

2698 State Route 232 in Bethel/Tate Township area

Williamsburg

3653 Todds Run Foster Road

Meanwhile, some residents tell FOX19 NOW they are concerned the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office isn’t declaring a snow emergency with the state of the roads from ice that fell most of the day Thursday topped off by snow expected to fall now thru mid-morning.

“I will refrain from declaring Snow Emergencies unless the driving conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the entire county,” the Facebook post states.

“This will only occur if after consultation with my command staff, County Engineer, ODOT, and other public safety entities it is determined that driving would create risks and difficulties particularly for road clearing operations. Bottom Line — Each motorist should examine/consider the weather conditions, the importance of their mission, and their driving skill and confidence level when deciding if they should venture out on the roadways. I feel this is preferable to me as Sheriff setting a countywide standard that applies to all drivers regardless of the personal factors involved. Employees should check with their respective agencies and offices to determine what guidelines and standards apply for inclement weather situations.”

Here is the Facebook post in its entirety:

“Now that the snow season has arrived I wanted to advise you of the ‘Snow Emergency’ protocol that will be used in our county. There are no requirements or fixed standards concerning this. Snow Emergency procedures vary county by county, and in each the Sheriff has the discretion and authority to declare snow emergencies depending upon the circumstances. The three levels of Snow Emergencies defined by Ohio law are:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

In Clermont County I will NOT be declaring Snow Emergencies at any of the above levels on a regular or frequent basis. Level One can been seen and determined by the naked eye, and Levels 2 and 3 create confusion and questions concerning travel plans, employment obligations, and official business. To complicate things weather patterns and road conditions can vary widely countywide. Thus, I will refrain from declaring Snow Emergencies unless the driving conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the entire county.

This will only occur if after consultation with my command staff, County Engineer, ODOT, and other public safety entities it is determined that driving would create risks and difficulties, particularly for road clearing operations.

Bottom Line — Each motorist should examine/consider the weather conditions, the importance of their mission, and their driving skill and confidence level when deciding if they should venture out on the roadways. I feel this is preferable to me as Sheriff setting a countywide standard that applies to all drivers regardless of the personal factors involved. Employees should check with their respective agencies and offices to determine what guidelines and standards apply for inclement weather situations.

If a countywide Snow Emergency is declared such information will be conveyed via our website www.clermontsheriff.org Facebook, Twitter, e-mails, and/or local media outlets. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) also has relevant information and tips concerning Winter driving you may find helpful.”

