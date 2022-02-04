Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pandemic to endemic? Doctors say Ohio could be nearing transition as COVID immunity increases

COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 Testing(KY3)
By Avery Williams and Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state of Ohio may be nearing a transition from pandemic to endemic, health officials said Friday in a press conference.

Speakers included Bruce Vanderoff, Ohio Department of Health Director; Patty Manning, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Chief of Staff; and Joe Gastaldo, OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Gastaldo said a pandemic occurs when an illness or disease enters a community that has no immunity, like the novel coronavirus.

The transition to endemic comes when an illness or disease persists in a population, Dr. Gastaldo said, providing a comparison to the annual influenza season.

The doctors said a population’s immunity can increase through vaccination or infection.

While COVID cases have been trending down in Ohio, Dr. Vanderoff urged residents to stay vigilant as we learn to “live with” the virus.

Dr. Vanderoff said hospitalizations have declined 65% in the last three weeks in the greater Cleveland-area, but noted that Ohio’s cases per capita remains 10 times above what is considered a high level of transmission.

Dr. Gastaldo called omicron a “tsunami” and warned that new variants could, and likely will, emerge as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

Speaking about the overwhelming toll on hospital systems and the immunocompromised, Dr. Manning said the omicron surge was something healthcare workers “never want to live through.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on...
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory and portions are under an ice warning
First Alert Weather: Portions of the Tri-State under an ice warning
Duke Energy is reporting power outages in the Tri-State. This picture is from Evendale.
Power outages reported across Tri-State area
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
No charges to be filed in I-275 road rage shooting, prosecutor says
Snow is continuing to fall across the Tri-State Friday. Roads are snowy and slick with a crash...
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory extended for Tri-State

Latest News

Pandemic to endemic? Doctors say Ohio could be nearing transition as COVID immunity increases
Pandemic to endemic? Doctors say Ohio could be nearing transition as COVID immunity increases
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio AG Yost sends Groundhog’s Day denial to vaccine choice petitioners
West Chester man in need of life-saving lung transplant due to COVID
Butler County man with COVID needs lung transplant to survive
According to the CDC, the county has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Ohio.
Interest in COVID vaccines declining in one of Ohio’s least vaccinated counties