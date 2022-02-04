Contests
Snow removal app seeing usage uptick in Cincinnati

A snow removal app is busy this time of year.
A snow removal app is busy this time of year.(WWNY)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is an app for almost everything nowadays, including snow removal.

GreenPal is a snow removal and lawn care app started by co-founder Gene Caballero.

Customers can use the app to get a quote for lawn care or snow removal services.

“We are in over 275 major cities now and 48 states,” explains GreenPal Co-Founder Gene Caballero,” [Cincinnati] is number two after Cleveland.”

With the recent snow and ice around the Tri-State, many homeowners will be shoveling, salting, and blowing snow for the next couple of days.

The app uses local vendors that have been vetted through a screening process, and customers can access reviews to see which business or person has done well in the past.

Caballero says you may need to be patient after a storm like this one.

The timing of when the vendor might get to your home or business can vary.

“Just kind of depends on how early the homeowner does the request and how busy the vendor is,” Caballero says.

Due to the layer of ice under the snow, it will be difficult to shovel your sidewalk or driveway even with the lower accumulations.

Caballero says because of the nature of this system, waiting for the professionals with the right equipment might be the way to go and he’s not the only one that thinks that.

“Needless to say, it’s done really, really well,” says Caballero, “And it’s [Cincinnati] one of those cities that continues the growth on the snow removal side and also the lawn removal side.”

You can go to Greenpal’s website or download it for free to any smart device and get a free quote there.

