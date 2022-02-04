Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and...
FILE -Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., on Nov. 16, 2019. ESPN Films announced Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, that Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for EPSPN on Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.

ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage from Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Although the NFL has encouraged teams to look at Kaepernick, he has yet to receive another pro contract.

No title or release date for the docu-series was announced.

Lee directed the 2009 film, “Kobe Doin’ Work,” on Lakers great Kobe Bryant. That film examined Bryant’s work ethic and basketball prowess through a single Lakers game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on...
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory and portions are under an ice warning
First Alert Weather: Portions of the Tri-State under an ice warning
Duke Energy is reporting power outages in the Tri-State. This picture is from Evendale.
Power outages reported across Tri-State area
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
No charges to be filed in I-275 road rage shooting, prosecutor says
Police Lights
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Middletown

Latest News

Interstate 555 from Trumann to Bay in Arkansas was covered in ice Thursday afternoon. Numerous...
Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Police video shows man shot by officer was on couch, had gun
Many highways and most secondary roads are snow and ice covered Friday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory extended for Tri-State