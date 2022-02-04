Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Last month, U.S. employers might have shed jobs for the first time in about a year, potentially raising alarms about the economy’s trajectory. Yet even if the January employment report coming Friday, Feb. 3, 2022, were to show a deep loss of jobs, there would be little mystery about the likely culprit: A wave of omicron wave of infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month’s huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one.

Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet.

They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%.

If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year.

Some economists fear that the government’s report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are various levels of snow emergencies.
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
The Tri-State is under a Winter Weather Advisory and portions are under an ice warning
First Alert Weather: Portions of the Tri-State under an ice warning
Duke Energy is reporting power outages in the Tri-State. This picture is from Evendale.
Power outages reported across Tri-State area
Police activity on I-275 in Colerain after a road rage shooting Friday night.
No charges to be filed in I-275 road rage shooting, prosecutor says
Police Lights
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Middletown

Latest News

Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership
Mattress Mack.
‘Mattress Mack’ puts one of Super Bowl’s largest-ever bets on Bengals
Handyman dedicated day to helping stuck, stranded drivers in Butler Co.
Butler County handyman helps dozens in need during ice storm