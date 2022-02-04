Contests
Women go into rage at West Side Wendy’s over drive-thru order: VIDEO

Cincinnati police say the women were upset at how they were handed their food in the drive-thru window.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are attempting to identify two women accused of violently assaulting a Wendy’s employee.

The incident happened at the Wendy’s in Glenway Plaza around 7:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Police say the two women went through the drive-thru line and received their order but “were upset by the way the Wendy’s employee handed them their food,” per a CPD spokesperson.

Surveillance video shows the woman enter the restaurant and wait at the counter for some time. They have a brief exchange with the female employee before rounding the counter and going into the back kitchen area. There, they throw a spray bottle at the employee before violently assaulting her.

The assault eventually spills out into the lobby, as seen in the surveillance video.

The employee sustained a fractured leg and a torn ligament, police say.

“We will not tolerate this type of violence,” the CPD spokesperson said.

The women are wanted on felony assault charges.

CPD District Three investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman in the surveillance video.

You’re urged to call District Three at (513) 263-8300 or CrimeStoppers (513) 352-3040 if you know who they are.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

