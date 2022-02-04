Contests
‘We are missing one’: 46 officers graduate from Cincinnati’s police academy
By Cameron Knight
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati 111th police recruit class graduated Friday. The speeches emphasized duty, courage and being humble in the face of the weighty responsibility of being a peace officer.

But the class president, John Brown II, was not in attendance, an absence many also noted. On Jan. 17, Brown suffered a medical emergency following a series of strenuous training exercises. He remains in the hospital, according to our partners at the Enquirer.

“There is a black cloud over this ceremony. We are missing one of the 111th,” Training Commander Capt. Aaron Jones said. “It was one of the worst days of my professional career.”

Jones recalled seeing tears and concern in the eyes of the recruits when he broke the news to them.

“This class will not be complete,” he said.

Class valedictorian Elaine Hurd said Brown, who was elected class president when the academy began, was “a leader in every sense of the word.”

She said her class would not have accomplished so much without him.

On Friday, 46 officers and one Cincinnati fire lieutenant received their commissions, the Enquirer reported. This comes as department officials have voiced concerns about their shrinking ranks. They will now have 13-weeks with a field training officer before taking on their first independent assignment.

Jones said what sets this class apart is that they applied to join the force at the end of 2019, and then the world changed and policing changed, but they still stepped up.

He said when COVID struck, police were heralded as heroes along with others on the frontline, but then came the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“We went from being the heroes nationwide to the villans. In just a few short months, police were under attack nationwide,” Jones said. “When people were fleeing the profession ... at an unprecedented rate, these folks joined.”

Chief Eliot Isaac said this class of recruits is entering a new frontier of policing. He challenged them to stay engaged with their communities and stay dedicated to fair and equitable policing.

“Even on a bad day, police with empathy,” Isaac said. “Society has vested you with a great responsibility.”

This will be the last graduating class of the police academy Isaac will have hand-picked. He is set to retire this year. A new chief will be chosen by a newly elected and appointed city administrator, according to the Enquirer.

Mayor Aftab Pureval told the recruits they have signed up for a “sacred, honorable” calling.

“You are part of the solution,” he said. “You have the city’s back and we have your back.”

