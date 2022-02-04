Winter Weather Advisory until 3pm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory through 3pm today. That means while snow will be ending soon, the roads could still be slick and impassable in spots.

So far the Tri-State has measured 1-4″ of snow and sleet combined. You don’t have to go far before the totals are much higher. In the Dayton area 6-7″ of snow fell over the past 24 hours. Snow will end this afternoon with flurries possible today and tonight. It will be very cold tonight with lows near zero for some and even below zero north of Cincinnati. The snow and ice on the ground will allow the temperature to be even colder in spots.

Saturday will be cold all day with highs only in the 20s. Sunday morning is cold again with lows in the single digits. However, we finally warm to above freezing Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s under sunny skies. Next week will be quiet providing great travel weather to LA for the Super Bowl! Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s by the middle of the week.

The Ohio River is forecast to rise to above action stage (40′) and crest around 47′ Sunday night and then recede. That means you will notice high water in spots along the banks of the river but flooding is not anticipated.

