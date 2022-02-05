Contests
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase wins NFL Rookie of the Year award

Ja'Marr Chase is the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year.
Ja'Marr Chase is the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase is the NFL’s rookie of the year.

The 21-year-old phenom wide receiver took home the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award Friday night.

Chase beat out Pittsburg Steelers running back Najee Harris, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Miami Dophins Wide Receiver Jalen Waddle.

Chase compiled 1,455 yards on 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns for the Bengals in the regular season.

In the Bengals’ three playoff games, he’s added 20 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl as a starter in December.

Chase holds a number of NFL rookie receiving records. He set a new record for most receiving yards ever in the NFL postseason against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

His 266 receiving yards against the Chiefs in week 17 set a new NFL record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a single game.

He is also the Bengals’ all-time leader in receiving yards during a single season.

Chase was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Bowl Football Writers of America last month.

The LSU product entered the year with concerns about his ability to catch a football without stripes, the result of his response to an interview question about his difficulties during training camp as a rookie where Chase appeared to err by telling the truth.

