Cold Temperatures

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weather looks quiet until Friday the 11th with low and high temperatures closer to normal.

Next Friday it looks like a light mix of rain and snow followed by a dry Saturday. Another system will then bring another light mix of rain and snow Sunday.

The two week outlook which takes us through Feb 18th calls for colder than normal weather to continue, with slightly greater than normal precipitation over the same period.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.