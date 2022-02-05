Covington restaurant prepares food for Bengals ahead of first practice before Super Bowl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One Covington restaurant is preparing food for the Bengals just before their first practice before heading to LA for the Super Bowl.

Libby’s Southern Comfort is making fried chicken, deviled eggs, their famous Charlie Brown sandwich, and more for the team.

According to the owner Brad Wainscott, the police and fire departments will be escorting them around 11:45 a.m. to Paul Brown Stadium to deliver the food.

Wainscott says that they have built a relationship with the team this season.

“It’s been great. Our whole family has gotten wrapped up in it. I’ve always been a Bengals fan, but just to be able to feed the Bengals and not only help our business in these times it’s been great,” Wainscott said.

He adds that the company has fed the team seven times this season.

“We’ve been six and one on feeding the Bengals with one loss, so we’re pretty confident we’ve got a good record with them,” Wainscott said.

Libby’s Southern Comfort hopes that the team will win against the LA Rams on Feb. 13.

The Bengals are scheduled to practice Saturday and leave for LA on Tuesday.

