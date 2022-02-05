Contests
‘I’m a girl of my word:’ Bengals fan makes good on Super Bowl bet with husband to shave head

Erica Humphrey’s husband kept giving her outs. She didn’t want them.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Bengals fan said if the team made it to the Super Bowl this season, she would shave her head.

And she followed through.

Erica Humphrey is a lifelong member of Who Dey Nation.

“It’s so freeing,” she said removing her beanie.

The bet started as a friendly wager between her and her husband, but it came to fruition when the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

“He’d tease me you know? ‘You should just shave it off like I did, just shave it off like I did,’” she recalled. “So we were sitting there and I was like, ‘Ok, you know what? If we make it tot he Super Bowl, I’ll shave my head.’”

Cue the clippers.

“He kept giving me an out,” she said. “He was like, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? Are you sure you want to do this?’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it! It’s just hair. It’ll grow back. Let’s do it.’ I’m a girl of my word.”

She has another wager in place if the Bengals beat the Rams.

“We’ll get tattoos if we win,” she said.

