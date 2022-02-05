Little Miami School District mourns death of student

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Little MIami School District on Friday announced the death of student Quinn McGuire.

The district statement asks that members of the community keep Quinn’s family and friends in their thoughts.

“It is with deepest heartbreak that we share the news of the passing of one of our beloved Panther students, Quinn McGuire,” the statement reads. “Quinn was a cherished member of our Panther Pride and his joyful spirit and smile will be missed greatly.”

A celebration of life will be held in Quinn’s honor beginning at 5 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 5, at the Morrow Arts Center. The community is welcome to attend.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Quinn McGuire Memorial Fund.

A statement from Quinn’s mother, Gabrielle McGuire, is embedded in a GoFundMe page set up to support her with burial expenses.

“I am humbled by this tiny Goliath and his will to persevere, his will to live and love and enjoy life with all it has to offer,” she wrote of Quinn. “He is truly the embodiment of ‘live like you are dying,’ literally. Everything is being soaked up like a sponge, and the delight of just being alive is shown in every second of his smile and laughter and delight.”

The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by Tina Allen-Kolessar, who explains Quinn outlived predictions of his time on earth but adds his loss was unexpected.

“Gabrielle has helped countless of us move mountains — whether we are rescuing cats and dogs or giving a hand-up to refugees, etc.,” she writes. “It would be wonderful to collectively support her with the same energy and commitment she tirelessly gives to all of us and our passion projects year after year.”

