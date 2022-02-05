Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Loved ones of missing 23-year-old Hamilton woman host “Honk for Kara” rally

Kara Hyde
Kara Hyde(Provided)
By Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Friends and family hosted a “Honk for Kara” rally Saturday for a 23-year-old Hamilton woman who has been missing for two months.

Kara Hyde’s friends, family, and neighbors stood outside of the Butler County Courthouse with signs that have her photo and say, “Have you seen me?”

She was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The Hamilton Township Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information, and the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that can help them find Kara.

“I’m going to keep looking for her. Keep the word out. I’m not going to let her go unheard, not going to let her story go unheard. She’s not going to be forgot about for sure,” Kara’s friend Kelsi Burch. “Knowing that all the support is here for her and that she has people that love her and care for her, it means a lot and I’m just happy I can be a part of it.”

Police detectives and Texas Equusearch have been searching for her since she went missing.

Those who have information on her whereabouts are urged to call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say these women violently assaulted a Wendy's worker over how they were...
Police: Women go into rage at Wendy’s over drive-thru order (video)
Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on...
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Snow is continuing to fall across the Tri-State Friday. Roads are snowy and slick with a crash...
Winter Weather Advisory extended for Tri-State
Eric Lindsay (right) sued two West Chester police officers, Meijer and others alleging he was...
Lawsuit: Wrong man detained by West Chester police at Meijer
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Burrow gifts AFC Championship jersey to childhood idol, Ohio native

Latest News

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in October.
Man arrested in connection with fatal OTR shooting
Several Tri-State counties are under some level of a snow emergency with a layer of ice on...
LIST: Snow emergencies issued across Tri-State
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Ja'Marr Chase is the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year.
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase wins NFL Rookie of the Year award