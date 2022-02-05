Loved ones of missing 23-year-old Hamilton woman host “Honk for Kara” rally

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Friends and family hosted a “Honk for Kara” rally Saturday for a 23-year-old Hamilton woman who has been missing for two months.

Kara Hyde’s friends, family, and neighbors stood outside of the Butler County Courthouse with signs that have her photo and say, “Have you seen me?”

She was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The Hamilton Township Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information, and the family is offering a $1,000 reward for information that can help them find Kara.

“I’m going to keep looking for her. Keep the word out. I’m not going to let her go unheard, not going to let her story go unheard. She’s not going to be forgot about for sure,” Kara’s friend Kelsi Burch. “Knowing that all the support is here for her and that she has people that love her and care for her, it means a lot and I’m just happy I can be a part of it.”

Police detectives and Texas Equusearch have been searching for her since she went missing.

Those who have information on her whereabouts are urged to call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

