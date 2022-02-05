Contests
Man arrested in connection with fatal OTR shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in October.
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in October.(Cincinnati Homicide Unit)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a man Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting in October of 2021.

District One police arrested Quintin Stanley, 32, for the death of Arthur Campbell, 38.

Stanley is accused of shooting Campbell on Oct. 17, 2021, in the 40 block of E. McMicken Ave.

Campbell was pronounced dead on the scene by Cincinnati Fire personnel.

This situation is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

