Hamilton wrestling team trades singlets for shovels to help snowed-in homeowners

That’s one way to make weight!
By Kody Fisher
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - A high-school wrestling team used Thursday’s snow storm as a conditioning exercise as well as a way to help their community.

No more rolling up wrestling mats after practice—for now. The team traded in their singlets and headgear Friday for winter coats and snow shovels as they cleared Hamilton driveways.

The wrestlers charged a modest fee for their work.

“We need the funds to go places—meets, tournaments, food, all that stuff,” said wrestler Quinn Bullard.

The wrestlers say those trips help them train in the offseason as they try to become the best wrestlers they can be.

“Some people, they typically have a lot of experience in the sport,” said wrestler Bobby Dadabo. “You’ve got to catch up somehow.”

Instead of crab walks and takedowns, the wrestlers spent their time crushing ice and salting stairs.

Said homeowner Amanda Howard, “They did a great job, much better than I could have done.”

Howard’s home is one of six the boys shoveled Friday.

“I would prefer to give back to the kids in the community versus paying a company to do it,” she said.

With a tournament Saturday, the wrestlers say shoveling also helped them make weight.

It had a marked effect on camaraderie as well.

“Being able to hang out with the team outside practice really just helps,” said wrestler Gavin TAbb. “Like the morale boosts everybody’s feelings in and outside the mat.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

