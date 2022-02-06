Contests
Cold and Sunny Afternoon

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday with high temperatures colder than freezing and plenty of sunshine there was a shallow boundary layer of air that will reach the middle and upper 40s leading to fairly rapid melting.

Overnight look for low temperatures around 5º - 10ºmand with nearly calm winds, so just a bit of a wind chill. Tomorrow the high temperature will make the upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky.

The weather will be quiet until Thursday when a very light mix of rain and snow should pass through the area. Saturday night into Sunday a southern storm could bring more accumulating snow, but much could change before then.

